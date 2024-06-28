Short Interest in BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Declines By 99.1%

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BZAM Trading Down 39.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZAMF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. BZAM has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

BZAM Company Profile

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

