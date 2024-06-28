Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Increases By 2,400.0%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
CubicFarm Systems Price Performance
Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
About CubicFarm Systems
