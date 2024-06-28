Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Increases By 2,400.0%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

