Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Increases By 420.0%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

About Demant A/S

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.