Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Drops By 84.0%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

XNGSY opened at $32.93 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9954 per share. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.