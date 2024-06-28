Short Interest in Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Expands By 821.7%

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 821.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Eureka Lithium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UREKF opened at 0.04 on Friday. Eureka Lithium has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.69.
Eureka Lithium Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eureka Lithium
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.