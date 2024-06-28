Short Interest in Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Expands By 821.7%

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 821.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eureka Lithium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UREKF opened at 0.04 on Friday. Eureka Lithium has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.69.

Eureka Lithium Company Profile

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

