Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Rises By 2,100.0%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $18.21.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
