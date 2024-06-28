Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Increases By 3,600.0%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of JAPSY opened at $7.90 on Friday. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Japan Airlines will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

