Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Decreases By 98.1%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 34.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LEXXW opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
About Lexaria Bioscience
