Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Drops By 99.4%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the May 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTNOY opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. MTN Group has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

