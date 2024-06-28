Short Interest in Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Declines By 99.0%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the May 31st total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Shares of Neoen stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. Neoen has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

