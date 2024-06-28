Short Interest in Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Declines By 99.0%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the May 31st total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.
Neoen Price Performance
Shares of Neoen stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. Neoen has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.
Neoen Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neoen
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.