Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Rises By 383.3%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance
SNPHY stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Santen Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.85.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
