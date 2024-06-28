Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Rises By 383.3%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance

SNPHY stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Santen Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. Its product portfolio includes tafluprost/timolol maleate, a prostaglandin F2a derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker; and netarsudil mesilate and latanoprost, a prostaglandin F2a derivative which is marketing approval phase for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

