Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Drops By 71.6%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the May 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

Shares of SRCRF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

