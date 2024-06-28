Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Declines By 50.8%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shiseido Trading Down 1.5 %

Shiseido stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 175.71 and a beta of 0.37. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

