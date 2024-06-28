Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Grows By 5,844.4%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 5,844.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

