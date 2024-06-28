Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Drops By 56.4%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 821,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,580.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SSAAF opened at $5.55 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

