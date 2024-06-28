Short Interest in Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Declines By 52.5%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Stanley Electric Price Performance
Stanley Electric stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. Stanley Electric has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $18.95.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
