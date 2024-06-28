Short Interest in Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Declines By 52.5%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Stanley Electric Price Performance

Stanley Electric stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. Stanley Electric has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $18.95.

Get Stanley Electric alerts:

Stanley Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs in Japan and internationally. It offers automotive equipment, such as LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, tail, stop, and fog lamps; sensors; automotive LED and light bulbs; electronic products; audio/air-conditioner panels; auto-leveling units; and other accessories and devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.