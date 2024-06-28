Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Rises By 590.1%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,300 shares, an increase of 590.1% from the May 31st total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,633.0 days.
Storebrand ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SREDF opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Storebrand ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $10.53.
About Storebrand ASA
