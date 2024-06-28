Short Interest in UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Declines By 34.8%

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 1,269,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Stock Performance

UNPLF stock opened at C$2.95 on Friday. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.00.

About UnipolSai Assicurazioni

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. operates as an insurance company in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, and Holding and Other Businesses segments. It provides non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle third-party liabilities (TPL); land, sea, lake, and river; land vehicle hulls; accident and health; fire and other damage to property; general TPL; and other products.

