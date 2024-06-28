Short Interest in UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Declines By 34.8%

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 1,269,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
UnipolSai Assicurazioni Stock Performance
UNPLF stock opened at C$2.95 on Friday. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.00.
About UnipolSai Assicurazioni
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UnipolSai Assicurazioni
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for UnipolSai Assicurazioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnipolSai Assicurazioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.