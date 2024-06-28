Short Interest in United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Rises By 200.0%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:UBAB opened at $48.00 on Friday. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $170.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.42.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Equities analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

