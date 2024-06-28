Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Decreases By 33.3%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Universal Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.45.
About Universal Media Group
