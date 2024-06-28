Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Decreases By 33.3%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Universal Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

