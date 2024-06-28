Short Interest in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Rises By 436.4%

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 436.4% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $50.30.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
