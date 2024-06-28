Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Decreases By 61.9%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vinci Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $26.46 on Friday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

Vinci Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

