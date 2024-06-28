Short Interest in Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Drops By 39.0%

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Vitalhub Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VHIBF opened at C$5.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.27. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$6.17.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

About Vitalhub

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.