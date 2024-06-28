Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Grows By 343.7%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 343.7% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of VSBGF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

