Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Grows By 343.7%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 343.7% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of VSBGF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.