Short Interest in West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Declines By 50.0%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

West Shore Bank Price Performance

Shares of West Shore Bank stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. West Shore Bank has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

West Shore Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

About West Shore Bank

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

