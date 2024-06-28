Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Increases By 1,500.0%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $139.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $26.53.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.