Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Increases By 517.0%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a growth of 517.0% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $13.25.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
