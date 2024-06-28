Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Increases By 517.0%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a growth of 517.0% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

