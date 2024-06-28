Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Drops By 94.1%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

XOS Stock Performance

XOS stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. XOS has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

XOS Company Profile

Featured Stories

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

