Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Drops By 94.1%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
XOS Stock Performance
XOS stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. XOS has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
XOS Company Profile
