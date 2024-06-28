Short Interest in Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Drops By 55.0%

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yamato Stock Performance

Shares of YATRY opened at $11.02 on Friday. Yamato has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

