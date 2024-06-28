Short Interest in Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Drops By 55.0%

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Yamato Stock Performance
Shares of YATRY opened at $11.02 on Friday. Yamato has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.
About Yamato
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yamato
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.