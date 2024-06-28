Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Declines By 40.3%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

About Zurich Insurance Group

Shares of ZURVY opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 22.20, a quick ratio of 22.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

