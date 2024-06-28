Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Declines By 40.3%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ZURVY
Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %
About Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zurich Insurance Group
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.