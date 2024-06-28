SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

SIF stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $26.54 million during the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

