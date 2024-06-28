SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.87

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $5.98. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 52,238 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Stock Down 6.7 %
Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SigmaTron International
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.