SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.87

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $5.98. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 52,238 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

