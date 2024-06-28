Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 216,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,943,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $105.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

