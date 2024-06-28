Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 1,584 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after buying an additional 124,740 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 281,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $885,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $628.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.