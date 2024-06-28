Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIOG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,394.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $109.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.37. The stock has a market cap of $833.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.41 and a one year high of $113.80.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.