Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $258.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.91 and its 200 day moving average is $279.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.