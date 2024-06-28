Signet Financial Management LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 220.2% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIS opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

