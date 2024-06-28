Signet Financial Management LLC Has $942,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

