Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 62,760 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.