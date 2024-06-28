Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

