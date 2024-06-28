Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,891 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 206.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $419,921,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,385,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,279.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,205,000 after buying an additional 123,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,373,000 after buying an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,479,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $244.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.24. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $260.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

