Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,019,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,866,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after acquiring an additional 534,891 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after acquiring an additional 421,856 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,816.7% in the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 410,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $51.39 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

