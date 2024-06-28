Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,469,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 71,098 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

