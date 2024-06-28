Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

