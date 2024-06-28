Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,627,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,198,000 after buying an additional 112,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,322,000 after purchasing an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

