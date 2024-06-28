Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,870,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,094 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,567,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,393,000 after buying an additional 1,010,945 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,425,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,392.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 238,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 222,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 203,055 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $40.64 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $806.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

