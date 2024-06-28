Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 1.4 %

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $62.68 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $1,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,010 over the last ninety days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

