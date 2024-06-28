Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Simulations Plus worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 279,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 87,516 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 931,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at $164,540,379.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,808. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $957.12 million, a P/E ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.75. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Simulations Plus

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

