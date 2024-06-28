Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sino Land Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SNLAY opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

Get Sino Land alerts:

About Sino Land

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.