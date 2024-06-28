Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sino Land Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of SNLAY opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $6.32.
About Sino Land
