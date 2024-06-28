Skeena Resources Limited Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Skeena Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.67.

Shares of SKE opened at C$6.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$601.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.06. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$7.31.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24).

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

